Bear smells case of beer in car, locks itself inside & leaves damage behind

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

LARKSPUR, Colorado (KCNC) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife are asking Coloradans to take any food or liquids out of their car before they park it in bear country. The reminder comes after a bear got inside a vehicle in Larkspur and left some serious damage.

CPW says the bear (unintentionally) locked itself inside and tore up the interior.

Officers say someone left a case of beer in the back seat. The bear was inside for at least an hour before it was released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.