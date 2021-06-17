Couple arrested in connection with 6-yo’s death

National & World

ELLENWOOD, Georgia (WGCL) — A Henry County mother and her boyfriend are behind bars and face murder charges after her 6-year-old son was found unconscious on Sunday.

On June 13, Henry County Police rushed to a home on Belmont Farms Drive after reports of an unresponsive child. Police say when they arrived to the scene, they noticed the child had blood coming from his mouth. Henry County EMT’s rushed the child Piedmont Henry Hospital.

When hospital staff examined the child, they reported numerous bruises throughout his body. The child was then flown via helicopter to Children’s Egleston Hospital where he was placed on life support.

On June 16, the child was taken off life support around 6:02 p.m. After further investigation, police arrested the child’s mother, DeShante Lashawn Beard, 33, and her boyfriend Less Thompson, 29.

The initial charges for the two were aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children, but was upgraded to malice murder and felony murder.

