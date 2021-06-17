Groups hold fundraiser to support struggling families

National & World

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Rescue Mission is holding a unique two-day event to raise awareness and funds for the organization.

The organization helps families who are struggling and homeless, and its funded almost entirely by fundraising.

The Over the Edge event caught peoples attention in Milwaukee Thursday afternoon as people rappelled down the side of the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

“We thought what a great unique event for us to do, and it also kind of fits,” said Milwaukee Rescue Mission President Patrick Vanderburgh

Karen Sauer said daring ventures aren’t unusual for her.

“I’ll be the one to do the free falling canyon swing for 90 meters,” said Sauer.

Still this was a view that made her think twice.

“I’m a little nervous,” said Sauer before going down. “I have butterflies.”

People came down in costumes and family duos, all rappelling for a reason.

“An opportunity to give back, and to the donors, an opportunity to share an experience.

Lee Price is a long time supporter of Milwaukee Rescue Mission. He Rappelled down with his daughter for his 80th birthday.

“We did it together and it couldn’t have been more fun. It’s now written off my bucket list,” said Price.

I was inspired by his 80 years of wisdom and knew that if he could do it, so could I.

So I harnessed up, took a quick training course and stepped over the edge, even scarier than I imagined. Volunteers encouraged me to look around, and I’m glad I did, because what a view!

