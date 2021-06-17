Man on probation faces robbery charge

National & World

DAVENPORT, Iowa (Quad-City Times) — A 33-year-old Davenport man on probation until 2023 for breaking the windows of a Davenport Wells Fargo branch in September is facing a robbery charge after he allegedly walked into a Davenport credit union Wednesday and demanded money.

Arnordo Corderrel Turner is charged with one count of second-degree robbery. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to a news release issued by Davenport Police, at 3.49 p.m. Wednesday officers were sent to the Ascentra Credit Union, 1800 Brady St., to investigate a robbery.

The investigation showed that a man walked into the credit union and demanded money from an employee. The man left after being given an undisclosed amount of money.

An off-duty officer was in the area at the time of the incident and was able to direct on-duty officers to a possible suspect leaving the scene. Turner was taken into custody without incident.

A news release from Ascentra Credit Union said employees handled that situation effectively and everyone was safe.

Turner was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety.

Turner is currently on probation until Feb. 10, 2023, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections online records.

Turner told officers he had broken several windows out of the Wells Fargo bank because he was frustrated with the justice system.

Officer went to the bank and found extensive damage to exterior windows and some minor damage to the interior. Turner was charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

During a hearing on Jan. 4 in Scott County District Court, Turner pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal mischief. During a sentencing hearing Feb. 10, District Court Judge Mark Cleve sentenced Turner to two years on probation.

On Aug. 6, 2012, federal authorities arrested Turner on a charge of bank robbery. He was charged in connection with the June 11, 2012, robbery of Northwest Bank and Trust Company.

On Oct. 24, 2012, Turner pleaded guilty to the charge during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport. He was sentenced to four years and nine months, or 57 months, in federal prison to be followed by three years on supervised release.

Turner was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 6, 2017.

In September of 2006, Davenport police arrested Turner on a charge of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. He pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree theft and assault while participating in a felony. He was sentenced to 10 years on the theft charge and a concurrent term of five years on the assault charge.

In 2005 he was charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with one count of burglary. He pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft. During a sentencing hearing Dec. 16, 2005, in Rock Island County Circuit Court, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years on probation. His probation was modified to two years on conditional discharge on March 23, 2006. He still owes Rock Island County $1,983.44 in fines and court costs.

