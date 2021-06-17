Marijuana thrown off rooftop during attempted robbery

National & World

NEW YORK (WCBS) — It was raining marijuana earlier this month in Brooklyn.

Police say a 29-year-old man threw a garbage bag full of pot off a rooftop during an attempted armed robbery in Sunset Park.

The marijuana scattered onto the sidewalk below, where people scrambled to pick it up.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on June 1 near the corner of 8th Avenue and 46th Street.

Police said the 29-year-old met up with a group of people on the rooftop to sell them marijuana. The suspects allegedly pulled out a gun, started punching and kicking the man and tried to rob him.

That’s when police said he flung the bag off the roof. Surveillance video shows it land on the sidewalk below, as people rush over to collect the contents.

Police said the victim was treated at an area hospital for cuts to his face and bruises on his body. His attackers fled the scene in a black BMW sedan heading east on 46th Street.

