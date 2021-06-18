Bear found dead in NY parking lot suffered “blunt force trauma”

National & World

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) — Wildlife officials have new details on the possible cause of death of a bear that was found earlier this week on Staten Island.

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, the 2-year-old male bear suffered massive blunt impact trauma, likely from a being hit by a vehicle.

Video from Citizen App shows where police found the 100-pound black bear in a parking lot behind a Dollar Tree store in New Springville Monday morning.

A preliminary report following a necropsy on the bear, stated that no gunshot wounds were found.

It is believed the driver accidentally hit the bear with his car somewhere in New Jersey and brought it back with him to Staten Island, likely in an effort to get help

But the bear died, and the driver apparently didn’t know what to do and ended up leaving it in the parking lot.

Investigators say they know who the driver is and have talked to him.

It could result in a summons, but it is unclear if any action will be taken

