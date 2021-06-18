County launches illegal fireworks reporting initiative ahead of July 4

National & World

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Clark County agencies are cracking down on the use of illegal fireworks ahead of July 4.

Only fireworks labeled “safe and sane” are allowed in Clark County, and they are permitted to be used in the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson. Fireworks will be permitted only June 28 through July 4.

Fireworks are not allowed at Clark County Wetlands Park and other local parks, or on public lands including Mount Charleston, Lake Mead and Red Rock Canyon.

Residents are asked to file illegal fireworks complaints online at ISpyFireworks.com instead of calling 9-1-1 or 3-1-1.

Reports to the ISpy website do not result in a police dispatch. Instead, the data is used to document problem areas and plan future law enforcement efforts. Officials are reminding the public that 9-1-1 should only be used to report life-threatening police, fire and medical emergencies. The public may call 3-1-1, the police non-emergency number, to report illegal fireworks usage complaints; however, it is preferred that residents use the ISpy website.

In 2020, the ISpy site logged 27,194 complaints from June 28 through July 5. There were 17,332 complaints on July 4, 2020.

In addition to Clark County and area cities, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Nevada Highway Patrol are partners in this initiative.

