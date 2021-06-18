Shark bites teenager swimming in Gulf

National & World

WALTON COUNTY, Florida (WALA) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said a shark bit a teenager swimming in the Gulf near Grayton Beach State Park on Thursday.

The 14-year-old was treated at a hospital for a “superficial bite wound” and is expected to recover.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen was about 40 yards off shore near a fishing line when the shark approached. Once the shark bit, it did not latch on. Officials said it appears the bite is a case of “mistaken identity” and the shark was not trying to attack the swimmer.

The sheriff’s office tweeted, “This thread is NOT to create fear or wreak havoc. Sharks live in the water. That is their home. We’re making the public aware so that they may use caution when swimming in the water… where sharks live… near the site.”

The South Walton Fire District said double red flags are now flying at the beach to warn swimmers.

