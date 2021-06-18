Traveling circus returns after being stranded for 15-months

National & World

SOUTH EL MONTE, California (KABC) — After being stranded in South El Monte for 15 months because of the pandemic, Circus Caballero – a traveling circus from Guadalajara, Mexico – reopened stronger than ever with a new show Thursday night.

“We are excited, very excited. It’s been such a long time. We never expected to live something like that,” said Ruben Caballero, owner of the circus.

Cabellero said in early 2020 they were performing in Thousand Oaks. That’s when the pandemic started and closed down their circus.

“We got a lot of thoughts that we don’t even know if we ever were going to come back and do what we like to do — which is the circus,” said Caballero.

The circus has performed in a South El Monte parking lot for the past five years. When the lot owner found out the circus was stranded, he opened up the gate and allowed them to stay for free.

“When you have people that you trust and have people that enjoy being around, you do things like that,” said John Dewitt, owner of the lot.

And the community also came out to help by donating food and having fundraisers for the Caballero family.

“Come and help. Not only support them, that we really need their help, the circus, but also to come and provide for the community that’s going to support educational foundations,” said South El Monte Mayor Gloria Olmos.

Even though the circus has been closed for over a year, the performers started rehearsing right away for the new show.

“Thank you for all of the support that we got through the city, through the Chamber of Commerce, through Mr. DeWitt and through a lot of other people,” said Caballero.

