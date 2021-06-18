Worker has foot severed by paving machine

National & World

PLYMOUTH, Massachussets (WCVB) — A 51-year-old Massachusetts man who was working with a local paving company had his foot severed after a paving machine ran over his foot, the Plymouth fire chief said.

First responders were called to Empire Road Thursday evening for the victim who was hurt while paving a driveway in the area.

Fire chief Ed Bradley said the paving company was done for the day and was loading up the equipment onto a truck when the accident happened.

Bradley said a failure of the trailer hitch was responsible for the accident.

The worker was treated at the scene by Plymouth firefighters before being flown to a Boston area hospital for treatment.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene to document the conditions and to assist in the investigation.

