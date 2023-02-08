North Korea showcases suspected ballistic missile launchers in nighttime military parade, satellite imagery shows

By Brad Lendon, CNN

North Korea held a nighttime military parade on Wednesday, commercial satellite imagery revealed, featuring what appeared to be its newest ballistic missile launchers.

The widely anticipated event, which marked the founding anniversary of its army, comes as North Korea continues to push ahead with the development of nuclear capable weapons amid tensions with the West.

Last year saw North Korea test more missiles than at any time in its history, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that could in theory strike the US mainland.

The satellite images, provided by Maxar Technologies, appear to show a number of ballistic missile launchers being paraded past Kim il Sung Square Wednesday night, which is packed with people. The square also featured a large North Korean flag, the images show.

Earlier on Wednesday, additional satellite imagery taken by Maxar showed preparations for the parade. At least 17 ballistic missiles are seen lined up outside the square.

North Korea state media had not reported on the parade as of Thursday morning local time.

The Kim Jong Un regime usually holds military parades at night and releases images sometime the next day.

