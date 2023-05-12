Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan released on bail

By Sophia Saifi, Azaz Syed and Rhea Mogul, CNN

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been granted bail by Islamabad’s highest court, days after his dramatic arrest over corruption charges set off a deadly outpouring of anger against the country’s military.

A judge in the capital city’s High Court on Friday ordered Khan’s temporary release for two weeks.

“I am 100% sure I will be arrested again. I was allowed by the NAB to talk to my wife, arrest warrants are issued against her too,” Khan told CNN outside the courtroom ahead of his hearing.

It came a day after Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled Khan’s arrest on Tuesday by Pakistan’s anti-graft agency, the National Accountability Bureau (NBI), was unlawful.

Khan’s party had filed a petition to challenge the illegal land acquisition charges against him by the NBI.

More details soon…

