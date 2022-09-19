King Charles leaves handwritten note on top of the Queen’s coffin

By Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

The note on top of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during her funeral on Monday was a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III.

The message read: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R”.

The “R” in King Charles’ title refers to “Rex,” which is Latin for king.

