King Charles leaves handwritten note on top of the Queen’s coffin

<i>Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters</i><br/>Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is carried on the day of the state funeral in London.
REUTERS
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is carried on the day of the state funeral in London.

By Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

The note on top of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during her funeral on Monday was a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III.

The message read: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R”.

The “R” in King Charles’ title refers to “Rex,” which is Latin for king.

More to follow…

