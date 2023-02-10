Two dead including child as car rams people at Jerusalem bus stop

By Hadas Gold and Amir Tal, CNN

A car drove into people at a bus stop in Jerusalem Friday, killing a man and a young child in what Israeli police described as a “ramming terror attack.”

The child, who died at the scene, was six years old, police spokesperson Dean Elsdunne told CNN’s Hadas Gold. Shaare Zedek hospital later declared a man in his 20s dead of his injuries from the incident.

Elsdunne described the suspect as a “terrorist in his early 30s from an eastern Jerusalem neighborhood.” Most of Jerusalem’s Palestinian population lives in the east.

Elsdunne rejected a report circulating in the Israeli media that the second victim, a man in his 20s, was shot by police responding to the incident: “The only person that was shot was the terrorist who was shot by an off duty police officer who prevented a much larger terror attack from taking place.”

Five others were wounded, including two other children, one of whom is in critical condition, the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency response group said.

Police said the suspect was “neutralized” at the scene.

The incident took place at a bus stop at the Ramot intersection in an area that Israel considers to be a neighborhood in northern Jerusalem.

It is on land that Israel captured from Jordan in 1967 and then annexed, so Palestinians and many international observers consider it to be a settlement on occupied land.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the ramming attack suspect’s home sealed and demolished, his office said in a statement Friday.

