British Open Golf Tournament Fast Facts

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the British Open.

July 16-23, 2023 – Brian Harman wins the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, Wirral, England, for his first major title.

July 14-17, 2022 – Cameron Smith wins the 150th Open Championship on the Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland, for his first major title.

About

The British Open is one of the four Grand Slam golf tournaments; the others are the Masters, the PGA Championships, and the US Open.

One hundred and fifty-six players compete in the British Open.

The tournament’s official name is the Open Championship.

The top 70 players qualify for the final 36 holes.

The winner is presented the Golf Champion Trophy, nicknamed the Claret Jug.

Records

Most wins: Harry Vardon has the most British Open wins with six.

Most times as runner-up: Jack Nicklaus has been runner-up at the Open seven times.

Most appearances: Gary Player has appeared at the British Open 46 times.

Oldest winner: In 1867, “Old” Tom Morris Sr. became the oldest golfer to win the Open at 46 years and 102 days old.

Youngest winner: In 1868, his son, “Young” Tom Morris Jr. became the youngest golfer to win the Open at 17 years and five months old.

Timeline

October 17, 1860 – The first British Open is played at Prestwick Golf Club in Scotland. Only eight men play.

1894 – The British Open starts adding other locations for the tournament. Royal St. George’s Golf Club in England is the first non-Scottish club to host the British Open.

1915-1919 – The Open is canceled due to World War I.

1940-1945 – The Open is canceled due to World War II.

May 19, 2016 – Muirfield Golf Club in Gullane, Scotland, loses the right to host the Open Championship after members vote against allowing women to become members. The club later says it will hold another vote.

July 1, 2016 – Royal Troon Golf Club votes to allow women members, becoming the last of the clubs in the British Open rotation to admit women.

April 6, 2020 – The Royal & Ancient announces that the 2020 Open has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first time the Open has been canceled since World War II.

