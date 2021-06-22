Kobe Bryant’s widow, other families, settle wrongful death suit related to fatal helicopter crash

CNN - National

By Alexandra Meeks and Jon Passantino, CNN

Vanessa Bryant and other families have settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the company that owned and operated the helicopter that crashed last year in Southern California, killing her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, their daughter and seven others.

Attorneys for Bryant filed a joint notice of settlement Tuesday in US District Court in Los Angeles.

“Plaintiffs and Defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims,” the filing states.

Terms of the settlement, which are confidential, require court approval.

Bryant’s attorney declined to comment on the settlement. Island Express Helicopters did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were in the helicopter on January 26, 2020, when it slammed into a cloud-obscured hillside in Calabasas.

The National Transportation Safety Board said earlier this year Island Express charter pilot Ara Zobayan pushed the limits of bad weather flying rules, climbed into clouds, became disoriented about the helicopter’s position, and made a descending left turn into hilly terrain.

In addition to the Bryants, the crash killed Payton Chester, 13; Sarah Chester, 45; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Keri Altobelli, 46; John Altobelli, 56; Christina Mauser, 38; and Zobayan, 50.

Vanessa Bryant filed the wrongful death lawsuit in February 2020, on the same day a memorial celebration for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held at the Staples Center. The Altobelli, Chester, and Mauser families were also identified as plaintiffs in the settlement Tuesday.

In a separate case, Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging deputies took and shared grisly photos of the crash scene. The Sheriff’s Department has said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.