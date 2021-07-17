1 person missing, 7 rescued after boat accident in Boston Harbor

CNN - National

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

A search for a missing boater is underway following an early morning boating accident in Boston Harbor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Harbor patrol rescued seven people around 3 a.m. after the accident, the department said in a tweet.

Five people were taken to a hospital by emergency medical services, according to the tweet. The ages and conditions of the patients were not disclosed.

“An inter-agency search [is] on going for a report of a missing boater,” said Boston Fire.

The US Coast Guard and Massachusetts Port Authority are assisting in the search.

