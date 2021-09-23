Officers at scene of active shooter situation near Memphis

CNN - National

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

A shooting took place at a Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee, just east of Memphis on Thursday afternoon, according to Jennifer Casey, a spokesperson for the town.

Casey later told the The Commercial Appeal newspaper there were multiple injuries and people were being taken to the hospital following the shooting at the grocery store.

Casey did not know the extent of the injuries, according to the Commercial Appeal’s reporting.

The scene has since been secured and a media briefing is being set up, Casey told CNN.

Additional information was not immediately available.

