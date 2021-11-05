A 2nd juror was dismissed in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

By Eric Levenson, Carma Hassan and Ray Sanchez, CNN

A second juror in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial was dismissed in as many days on Friday due to an issue with her pregnancy.

A juror had been removed Thursday for telling a joke to a deputy earlier this week about the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man whose wounding in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sparked the volatile unrest during which Rittenhouse, then 17, killed two men and wounded another.

The latest juror dismissal leaves the panel with 18 total jurors — eight men and now 10 women.

Judge Bruce Schroeder told the remaining jurors Friday that panel member No. 27 was “experiencing some mild discomfort, she’s pregnant and requested to be dismissed and I granted that request with the consent of the attorneys.”

“There’s 18 of us,” he said after both sides agreed to dismiss the juror.

The jury will be narrowed to 12 once deliberations begin, according to the judge. The jury was selected in a single day without the use of a preliminary questionnaire.

It is the first week of testimony in the trial of Rittenhouse, now 18. He has pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree attempted intentional homicide. His attorney says he acted in self-defense.

Rittenhouse fired an AR-15-style weapon eight times in all during the unrest: four shots at Joseph Rosenbaum, who was unarmed; two shots at an unarmed unknown individual who kicked Rittenhouse; one fatal shot at Anthony Huber, who hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard; and one shot at Gaige Grosskreutz, who was holding a gun, according to prosecutors.

Rosenbaum and Huber, 26, were killed, and Grosskreutz, now 27, was wounded.

The prosecution has portrayed Rittenhouse as a young vigilante bent on violence, while the defense maintained that he acted in self-defense.

Joke led to first juror dismissal

The male juror dismissed on Thursday made the joke that led to his removal while being escorted to his car, Schroeder said.

“I’m going to summarize what I remember, what I was told,” the judge said. “He was telling a joke … he told the officer … he made a reference about telling a joke about ‘Why did it take seven shots to shoot Jacob Blake,’ something to that effect.”

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger took particular issue with the incident.

“The joke is in bad taste, there are a plethora of bad jokes out there with everything to do with all this, this is one of them. But I think the rest of this joke, as it were, suggests some sort of racial bias which I think comes into play,” he said.

The judge questioning the juror, who affirmed he told the joke but declined to repeat it. The middle-aged juror looked ill-at-ease, fumbling to hold a portable microphone and speaking through a multi-colored face mask, according to a pool reporter.

“My feelings is, it was nothing to do with the case. It was nothing to do with Kyle and his charges,” the juror told the judge.

Both the defense and the prosecution agreed to dismiss the juror, and the judge admonished him while doing so.

“It is clear that the appearance to bias is present and it would seriously undermine the outcome of the case,” Schroeder said.

Blake’s family is “disturbed and disgusted” by reports of the dismissed juror’s joke, his uncle said Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ashley Killough, Brad Parks, Sara Sidner and Amir Vera contributed to this report.