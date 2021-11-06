Mochi, the dog with the world’s longest tongue, has died

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Mochi “Mo” Rickert, who held the record for the longest tongue on a living dog, has died, according to Guinness World Records.

The female Saint Bernard, who held the record for five years, had a tongue that measured 18.58 cm (7.3 in), according to Guinness.

Mochi was a rescue dog who brought joy to family, friends and strangers throughout her community in Colorado. She made more than a hundred appearances at schools, nursing homes, events for animal rescues and TV. Mochi was even featured on the cover of “Amazing Animals,” a Guinness World Records book published in 2017.

Owner Carla Ernst said in a 2017 video by Guinness that she used Mochi’s favorite snack, peanut butter, to show people how far the pooch’s tongue could reach.

When Mochi was confirmed a record holder, Ernst said it made “all the water and slobber we’ve cleaned up over the last six-and-a-half years well worth it.”

Sadly, after years of spreading joy with her extra long tongue, Mochi died, Guinness announced on October 20.

“Mochi had an impact on nearly everyone she met. She rescued so many hearts in her life… what a joy this journey has been,” Ernst told Guinness. “She was the most amazing animal ever. We miss our precious furry child!”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.