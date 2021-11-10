5 things to know for November 10: Capitol riot, climate, infrastructure, Covid, China



CNN

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Today is Call to Earth Day, a time to raise awareness of environmental issues and engage with conservation education. How can you participate? Just do something positive for the environment today! Pick up trash, recycle, reduce your consumption or learn about something new.

Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Capitol riot

New subpoenas continue to flow from the committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. The panel announced 10 more subpoenas yesterday, following six on Monday. These new subpoenas affect a range of high-profile officials close to Donald Trump during his presidency, including senior adviser Stephen Miller and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. (Here’s a breakdown of why each person is being called.) Meanwhile, a federal judge denied Trump’s attempt to withhold records from the committee, allowing it to access hundreds of pages of documents from his time in office. The National Archives is scheduled to deliver a trove of call logs, video logs, schedules and notes to the House on Friday.

2. Climate

Despite ongoing climate promises from world powers, Earth is on track for at least 2.4 degrees Celsius of warming above pre-industrial levels by 2030, according to a new climate watchdog analysis. Climate Action Tracker also found that while the net-zero goals of 40 countries account for 85% of global emissions cuts, only 6% of those were backed up by concrete plans. Still, climate talks in Scotland continue. COP26 delegates are now negotiating the details of a Glasgow Agreement to try to limit the global warming goal to 1.5 degrees. A separate global deal on electric vehicles was expected today but is getting pushback from the US, China and Germany.

3. Infrastructure

The 13 Republicans who voted for President Biden’s $1.2 infrastructure bill are facing retaliation from their own party. Some conservative House Republicans have discussed booting their colleagues from committee spots, though they are unlikely to succeed. Trump also criticized the group, calling them RINOs (“Republicans In Name Only,” a common GOP insult), and saying in a statement that all who “voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves.” Biden chastised GOP retaliation efforts, saying he hopes to get back to “civility.” While it may take years for some of the projects covered in the bill to get underway, initial funds could be released over the next six months, providing a jolt to a backlog of projects across the country.

4. Coronavirus

As expected, Pfizer and BioNTech announced they are seeking an amendment to the FDA’s emergency use authorization for their Covid-19 vaccine that would allow booster shots for everyone 18 and older. Federal health officials have repeatedly expressed concern about waning immunity as the US enters the winter months. The public is facing another dangerous pandemic obstacle as well: misinformation. Nearly 80% of Americans have been exposed to false claims about Covid-19, according to survey data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, with the most common claim being that the government is exaggerating Covid-19 death counts. About 3 in 10 respondents believed or weren’t sure about common vaccine misinformation regarding side effects.

5. China

Chinese President Xi Jinping says Beijing is willing to “enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board” with the US ahead of a virtual meeting with Biden planned for as soon as next week. Xi’s statements bring hope for slightly warming relations between the two powers, which have often been at odds. Domestically, China is facing its own challenges. Inflation is raging there, and the cost of goods leaving China’s factories surged by another record rate last month. Last week, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce directed local governments to encourage families to stock up on food and daily essentials in case of supply disruptions. Chinese consumers aren’t the only ones feeling the price pinch, either. China’s role as the “world’s factory” means higher inflation there could lead to higher inflation worldwide.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Paul Rudd is People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Proof that a little bit of humor is the most winsome attribute of all.

Nobel laureate and human rights activist Malala Yousafzai got married

“Today marks a precious day in my life,” she said. Congratulations to her!

Anchor Brian Williams is leaving MSNBC and NBC News

The 28-year veteran will sign off at the end of the year.

Even hot dogs, burgers and deli meats will soon get more expensive

No meat will be spared!

Honeybees make a chilling warning noise when attacked by hive-destroying murder hornets

Well, here’s your horrifying fact for the day.

TODAY’S NUMBER

855,000

That’s about how many people became naturalized US citizens in fiscal year 2021. That’s the highest number in more than a decade and a massive rebound from 2020’s pandemic-impacted tally.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“As you lay your flower, we at Arlington encourage you to reflect on the meaning of the Tomb. By the simple act of laying a flower, you are not only honoring the three unknowns buried here but all unknown or missing American service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.”

Tim Frank, Arlington National Cemetery historian. For the first time in nearly 100 years, members of the public can walk on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier plaza and lay flowers before the sacred memorial site before Veteran’s Day tomorrow.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

He screams

This bird’s mating call is so loud, it could hurt human ears. But it’s juuust right for a potential hookup. (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.