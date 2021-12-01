Abimbola Osundairo called to testify in trial of actor Jussie Smollett

By Omar Jimenez, CNN

Prosecutors in the trial of Jussie Smollett have called Abimbola Osundairo to the stand.

Smollett, who is Black and gay, has said that on a cold January 2019 night in Chicago, two men struck him, yelled anti-gay and racist remarks, put a noose around his neck and poured bleach on him.

Authorities have argued evidence, including texts and accounts from Osundairo and his brother, Olabinjo, point to Smollett paying the pair $3,500 to stage a hate crime attack against him so he could get publicity and a career boost. Smollett has denied the allegation.

Neither of the brothers have been charged with a crime.

In 2019, one of Smollett’s attorneys said he paid the brothers for training services and nutritional advice.

Testimony in Smollett’s trial began Tuesday with police officers describing the extensive investigation into the case.

Smollett faces six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly making false reports to police that he was a victim of a hate crime. The former “Empire” actor has pleaded not guilty to all charges and repeatedly denied making up or orchestrating the attack.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.