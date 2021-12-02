NYPD responding to reports of man appearing to have a shotgun outside the United Nations; bomb squad on scene as precaution

By Richard Roth, Mirna Alsharif, Kristina Sgueglia and Mark Morales, CNN

Police are responding to reports of a man with what appears to be a shotgun near the United Nations in New York, and personnel and delegates within the headquarters are being asked to shelter in place, authorities say.

The New York Police Department is responding to several 911 calls reporting a man with what appears to be a shotgun on East 42nd Street and 1st Avenue, near the United Nations New York Headquarters, Detective Hubert Reyes said.

United Nations confirms hackers breached its systems earlier this year

A law enforcement official tells CNN that Emergency Services Units are speaking with the man now who appears to still have possession of the weapon.

Two law enforcement officials say the man was seen muttering to himself and also has what appears to be a bag with him.

The bomb squad has responded as a precaution, both sources said.

“We’ve locked down the building due to police activity going on outside the UN in front of our gates,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations tells CNN.

“Everyone is in the building for time being, the compound is locked,” he said.

An internal message from the UN Security was administered saying:

“The Security and Safety Service of UNDSS wishes to inform that there is ongoing police activity at 1st Avenue between 42nd and 43rd Streets.”

“All personnel and delegates at UNHQ are hereby requested to shelter in place.”

“Host country authorities are presently on the scene. The Security and Safety Service is monitoring the situation and will update accordingly.”

The UN Security Council meeting is ongoing at present.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Brynn Gingras contributed to this report.