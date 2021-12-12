1 person dead and 13 others injured in shooting at a vigil near Houston, police say

By Joe Sutton, CNN

One person has died and at least 13 others were injured after shots rang out during a vigil in a Houston suburb where around 50 people had gathered, police said.

Just as the group released balloons during the celebration of life Sunday evening in Baytown, a vehicle approached and someone began shooting into the crowd, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Several of the victims transported themselves to a nearby hospital, Gonzalez said, where a fight broke out and other law enforcement agencies were called in for help.

The candlelight vigil was being held in honor of a man who was killed at his home a couple weeks ago, Sgt. Greg Campbell of the sheriff’s office told CNN affiliate KTRK.

Deputies are still gathering information about the names and ages of the victims.

Sheriff Gonzalez said authorities do not have any information about possible suspects yet.

