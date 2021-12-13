Golden Globe Awards Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the Golden Globe Awards, which are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

January 9, 2022 – The 79th Annual Golden Globes are scheduled to be presented.

February 28, 2021 – The 78th Annual Golden Globes are presented with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting. The ceremony typically takes place in January, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Facts

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group representing journalists from 55 countries, presents the awards.

The awards are presented in the fields of both television and motion pictures.

The motion picture awards were first presented in 1944.

Awards for television were first presented in 1955.

The Golden Globes were not regularly broadcast on TV until the early 1980s.

Meryl Streep is the actor with the most nominations – 32. She has eight wins, also a record.

January 7, 2008 – The HFPA announces the cancellation of the traditional Golden Globes ceremony due to the ongoing Writers Guild strike. The winners are announced during an hour-long press conference on January 13.

January 7, 2018 – At the 75th Annual Golden Globes a number of actresses and actors attend the event dressed in black to support the Time’s Up movement. The movement, launched at the start of the year by women and men from the entertainment industry, aims to combat sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.

December 11, 2018 – The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announces a new award named the Carol Burnett Award. The award will be given annually to someone who “has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen,” according to a statement from the HFPA.

2022 Nominees (Selected)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune” “King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best TV series – Drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

2021 Winners (Selected)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Nomadland”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike, “I Care A Lot”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best TV series – Drama

“The Crown”

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

“Schitt’s Creek”

