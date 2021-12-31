The suspects in a shooting at Illinois hotel that left an officer dead, another in critical condition, are in custody

By Sharif Paget, CNN

One suspect linked to a shooting that killed a police officer and wounded another was arrested Friday in Indiana, and hours later the other suspect turned herself in to police in Illinois, according to authorities.

Wednesday’s shooting happened at a hotel in Bradley, Illinois, as police investigated a noise complaint. Sgt. Marlene R. Rittmanic, 49, died of her wounds Thursday and Officer Tyler J. Bailey, 27, was hospitalized and is in critical condition.

Darius D. Sullivan was taken into custody Friday morning in North Manchester, Indiana, after US Marshals and a SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said at a news conference.

“I can confirm that Sullivan is a suspect in the murder of Sergeant Rittmanic and the attempted murder of Officer Bailey,” Fifield said.

Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, Illinois, and another person were arrested without incident and are in custody of North Manchester police, he added.

Several weapons and drugs were recovered at the home, according to Fifield.

The other suspect, Xandria A. Harris, turned herself in Friday afternoon at Bradley Police headquarters, accompanied by her lawyer.

Illinois State Police, the lead agency in the case, said it took the 26-year-old woman from Bradley into custody.

The agency said it is working to bring Sullivan back to Illinois.

How the shooting unfolded

The fatal shooting happened Wednesday at a Comfort Inn in Bradley after police responded to a call about dogs barking in a parking lot, authorities said.

Officers responded to a Comfort Inn after a report of “dogs barking in an unattended vehicle which was parked in the parking lot,” a news release from Bradley Police said.

The release said officers went to the room where the possible owner of the vehicle was staying, and officers were attacked while officers were talking to people in the room.

Bradley is about 60 miles south of Chicago and about 125 miles west of North Manchester.

