Major fire breaks out at chemical plant in New Jersey and residents urged to keep windows closed

Firefighters battled a massive fire Friday night at a chlorine manufacturing plant in New Jersey that could be seen from miles away and led to warnings about air quality in the region.

One firefighter was injured by debris and transported to hospital, Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost Sr. said during a Facebook live held by the Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora.

Trentacost said it was an 11-alarm fire.

Authorities said there were multiple structures on fire at the Qualco Chlorine building, a pool chlorine manufacturing company. The facility has a combined 100,000 square feet of production space, the mayor said.

He urged residents who lived near the fire to keep their windows and doors closed.

Passaic, a city of around 70,000 people, is about 12 miles from New York City.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged residents to stay safe. “If you live nearby, keep your windows closed,” he said on Twitter.

The state’s Department of Environment Protection was “monitoring air quality” to protect public health, said Shawn LaTourette, the Commissioner of Environmental Protection.

Emergency management officials in New York said that city residents might see or smell smoke coming from the fire.

