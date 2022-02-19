Skip to Content
Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach shore, two people transported to hospital

By Raja Razek, CNN

Two people were transported to a hospital after a helicopter crashed into the ocean near the Miami Beach shore on Saturday, according to a tweet by Miami Beach Police.

A video that accompanied the post shows a helicopter crashing into the ocean near beachgoers and swimmers.

CNN has reached out to the FAA for comment.

This is a developing story.

