6 West Point cadets possibly overdose on fentanyl during spring break, reports say

Six West Point cadets on spring break in Fort Lauderdale were hospitalized after overdosing on a powder possibly laced with the drug fentanyl, the Miami Herald reported Friday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue was called to a house in Wilton Manors, Florida, in response to an overdose situation around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told the Miami Herald.

The six cadets were found in different states of overdose before being taken to area hospitals. Their identities have not yet been released, Gollan told the news outlet.

Beth Smith, a spokesperson for the US Military Academy at West Point, told CNN on Friday that the academy is aware of the incident involving the cadets and is investigating.

Officials said they believe the substance that caused the overdoses could have been laced with fentanyl, according to the Miami Herald.

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug that can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin, up to 100 times stronger than morphine and commonly resembles prescription drugs, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is often added to other drugs by dealers “because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous,” the CDC said.

On Friday, the Wilton Manors Police Department warned in a tweet about the dangers of fentanyl.

“WMPD wants to warn spring breakers about the dangers of using illicit drugs & to avoid mixing drugs with alcohol or other forms of drugs. Protect yourself from the dangers of Fentanyl,” police said.

Last year saw a record high of drug overdose deaths, with more than 100,000 people dying from April 2020 to April 2021, according to provisional data published in November by the CDC. It was a 28.5% spike compared to the same period a year earlier and nearly doubling over the past five years.

