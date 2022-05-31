Evacuations urged after fire and explosions rip through Omaha chemical plant



By Melissa Alonso and Jason Hanna, CNN

A fire that burned part of a chemical plant in Nebraska’s most populous city Monday evening and Tuesday led officials to urge some residents to evacuate the area.

The blaze at Nox-Crete, a chemical plant south of downtown Omaha, was reported just before 7 p.m., the city fire department said. Huge flames were consuming part of the building, sending columns of dark smoke into the air, video that evening from CNN affiliate KETV showed.

Fire officials recommended evacuations for people living between South 13th and South 20th streets and Leavenworth and Martha streets “due to the explosions and smoke from the fire,” city fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick told CNN late Monday.

Nox-Crete produces chemical products to help with concrete work, according to the company website. CNN’s attempts to reach Nox-Crete for comment were not immediately successful.

Crews continued battling the fire early Tuesday, video from KETV showed. No injuries were reported as of late Monday, Fitzpatrick said. The fire penetrated the roof, “causing walls to become structurally unstable,” the Omaha Fire Department said in a news release.

The fire’s cause wasn’t immediately known, the department said.

People who evacuated could go to Omaha’s Columbus Community Center if they need a place to shelter, the department said.

