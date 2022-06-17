5 things to know for June 17: Jan. 6, Church shooting, Ukraine, Mortgage rates, NBA



The popular rideshare company Lyft has agreed to a $25 million settlement with shareholders over safety-related allegations, including not disclosing reports of drivers assaulting passengers. Notably, the money will go to shareholders instead of the individuals who’ve been victim to and reported such incidents.

1. January 6

The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection used Thursday’s hearing to detail how former President Donald Trump tried to pressure his vice president to join in his scheme to overturn the presidential election — and how Mike Pence’s refusal put his life at risk as rioters called for his hanging on January 6, 2021. The committee underscored that Pence was in real danger on January 6, and the panel made the case that Trump was to blame. The mob got about 40 feet from Pence, threatened him by name, and were enraged that he didn’t overturn the election because they believed Trump’s lie that Pence could overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. One person noticeably absent on Thursday was the focus of the hearing himself: the former vice president.

2. Church shooting

Two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday, police said. The gunman, who is in custody, opened fire at a small group church meeting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills. It is unclear how many people were at the event when the shooting took place. A spokesperson for the the Diocese of Alabama said the community needs to be lifted up in healing through prayer and unity. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey echoed those sentiments: “This should never happen — in a church, in a store, in the city, or anywhere. We continue to closely monitor the situation,” Ivey said. The shooting is the latest in a house of worship amid a national reckoning on guns in America and their availability.

3. Ukraine

Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union received a major boost today after the bloc’s executive said it believed the country should be formally considered for candidate status in the wake of Russia’s invasion. Speaking in Brussels, the European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen said the Commission recommends “that Ukraine is given candidate status. This is of course on the understanding that the country will carry out a number of further reforms.” Leaders of the 27 EU member states will now meet for a summit next week to discuss the Commission’s opinion. Even if the member states agree that Ukraine should be a candidate nation — which is far from certain — the process to join the EU is complicated and takes, on average, just under five years to complete, according to the think tank, UK in a Changing Europe.

4. Mortgage rates

Amid rising inflation and an interest rate hike, mortgage rates jumped to nearly 6% this week. The spike from 5.23% to 5.78% is the largest one-week increase since 1987. This comes as no surprise though as rates have risen more than two-and-a-half percentage points this year alone. Rates were at an average of 2.93% at this time last year, largely due to the pandemic. But now, buyers are finding homes even less affordable as inflation takes a larger chunk of their income and the cost of borrowing has reduced their purchasing power. However, some experts say soaring rates may finally bring the housing market back to earth because it will continue to drive demand for mortgages down — likely resulting in the cooling off of home prices.

5. NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 on Thursday night to claim their fourth NBA championship in the last eight seasons. The victory gives the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green their fourth title together — adding to their championships from 2015, 2017 and 2018. Curry, who was in tears on the court after the final whistle, won NBA Finals MVP honors for the first time in his career. “Beginning of the season, nobody thought we’d be here except everybody on this court right now, and it’s amazing. Very surreal, though,” Curry said after the victory. This is the Warriors’ seventh league title in franchise history.

Julian Assange extradition order issued by London court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has moved one step closer to being extradited to the US, where he is set to be tried under the Espionage Act, after a London court sent his handover order to the British government for approval. Assange is wanted in the US on 18 criminal charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified files and diplomatic cables in 2010. If convicted, Assange faces up to 175 years in prison.

CNN to broadcast live Juneteenth concert

A slate of Black artists and musicians are set to take the stage at the Hollywood Bowl this Sunday, June 19 for an inaugural Juneteenth concert that will be broadcast live on CNN at 8pm ET. “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” will feature artists Jhené Aiko, Khalid, Jill Scott, Questlove, Mickey Guyton, Ne-Yo, Killer Mike among several other talented performers.

12

That’s how many elementary school children drank floor sealant believing it was milk after it was served to students at a childcare program in Juneau, Alaska, according to the school district. On Tuesday, several children at the school complained the milk they were served tasted bad and was burning their mouths and throats. An investigation revealed that the chemical was mistakenly stored in a food warehouse. All 12 students are recovering and some have fully recovered, school district officials said, and new safeguards are forthcoming.

“I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first.”

— WNBA legend Sue Bird, announcing on Thursday that she will retire after the current season. Bird, the league’s all-time assists leader, has played her entire career with the Seattle Storm, where she has won four championships to go along with five selections to the All-WNBA first team and a record 12 All-Star Game appearances. She also achieved a record-tying five Olympic basketball golds with Team USA.

Big cats like boxes too

Just like domestic cats, big cats are wild about cardboard boxes too. Enjoy! (Click here to view)

