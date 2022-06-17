Suspect in deadly Alabama church shooting was a 71-year-old man who occasionally attended the church, police say

By Jason Hanna, CNN

A 71-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting two parishioners and injuring another at an Alabama church small-group meeting Thursday was subdued and held down by an attendee of that meeting, police said Friday.

The suspect, who police haven’t named, shot dead an 84-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman who were at a potluck dinner at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburb of Birmingham, Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said.

A third gunshot victim — an 84-year-old woman — was being treated Friday at a hospital, Ware said.

The suspect was an occasional attendee of the church, Ware said.

The actions of the person who subdued the gunman were critical for saving lives, Ware said.

“The person that subdued him is a hero,” Ware said.

CNN's Andy Rose, Aya Elamroussi and Michelle Watson contributed to this report.