Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly punched the mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, officials say

Police in Louisville, Kentucky, are searching for a suspect they believe punched the city’s mayor at a popular downtown event complex Saturday.

“Earlier this evening, while at Fourth Street Live, Mayor (Greg) Fischer was punched by an individual,” the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a Facebook post. “The Mayor is doing fine.”

Authorities released several screengrabs from surveillance video showing a man they believe is the suspect in the attack on the mayor. Police didn’t say what Fischer was doing when he was hit.

“LMPD is investigating & will release further information as it becomes available,” police said in a tweet.

Fourth Street Live is hosting Juneteenth-related events this weekend, according to its website. Earlier Saturday, Fischer posted on Twitter that he had attended a Pride event.

CNN has reached out to Louisville police and the mayor’s office for more information.

Fischer, a Democrat, is serving his third term as mayor of Kentucky’s largest city and cannot run again due to term limits. Craig Greenberg, the 2022 Democratic nominee for mayor sent well wishes to Fischer Saturday.

“Whoever is responsible for this assault needs to turn themselves in,” Greenberg said on Twitter. “We cannot solve our disagreements with violence.”

