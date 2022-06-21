3 hospitalized after commercial plane landing gear collapsed at Miami International Airport

By Joe Sutton, Jamiel Lynch and Gregory Wallace, CNN

Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries after the landing gear of a Red Air flight from the Dominican Republic collapsed as it landed at the Miami International Airport, spokesman Greg Chin told CNN.

The flight was coming in from Santo Domingo at 5:30 p.m. when the gear collapsed and caused a fire.

According to Chin, 126 passengers were on board the plane. Three were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, he said.

Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue said a fire on the aircraft is under control and crews were mitigating fuel spillage.

Two outbound flights were delayed so far in the area where the plane landed.

CNN has reached out to Red Air for comment.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the aircraft was a McDonnell Douglas MD-82 and it will send a team of investigators to the incident site on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Joe Sutton contributed to this report.