Authorities are searching for the individuals who set off an explosion at a mysterious Georgia monument

A mysterious Georgia monument was partially destroyed Wednesday when an explosive device was detonated near the attraction — and authorities are now searching for the culprits.

The blast happened around 4 a.m. in Elberton, about 100 miles east of Atlanta, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Authorities released a video of the explosion at the nearly 20-foot monument known as the Georgia Guidestones. It shows a large section of the granite slab breaking apart and collapsing. No one was injured, officials said.

A second video shows a car leaving the site shortly after the explosion.

For safety reasons, the structure has been “completely demolished,” the GBI said.

The four vertical slabs that dominate the Guidestones are inscribed back and front with 10 principles, each side in a different modern language. The capstone is inscribed in the alphabets of early human civilizations — Egyptian hieroglyphics, Babylonian cuneiform, Sanskrit and classical Greek.

Mystery has surrounded who paid for and authored the monument since its erection in 1980.

