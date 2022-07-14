Father pleads for help in search for missing University of Mississippi student

By Justin Gamble and Camila Moreno-Lizarazo, CNN

The father of missing 20-year-old University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee is pleading for the public’s help in bringing the college student home after the discovery of the student’s car.

“If anyone knows anything or sees anything, say something. Contact law enforcement. Just tell them what you know. This is my plea that you help find my child,” Lee’s father Jimmie Lee, Sr. said in a plea posted online by Oxford Police.

Police are asking anyone with tips to reach out to them. Lee was reportedly last seen July 8 around 5:58 a.m. wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap and gray slippers leaving Campus Walk Apartments.

On Monday, police recovered Lee’s car, a 2014 black Ford Fusion with a gold racing stripe down the middle of the hood, from a local towing company.

The car with the license plate “JAYLEE1” was towed Friday afternoon from Molly Barr Trails apartment complex.

Police believe Lee was visiting someone who lives in Molly Barr Trails before disappearing.

Oxford Police and the University of Mississippi Police departments say they are using all available resources to locate Lee, according to a joint statement.

Authorities say they are “speaking with friends, running search warrants, canvassing areas, and collecting evidence.”

Crimestoppers has pledged a $1,000 reward for anybody with information that could lead to finding Lee, according to Oxford Police.

Any tips or information about Lee’s whereabouts should be sent to the Oxford Police Department 662-232-2400, University of Mississippi Police Department at 662-915-7234 and Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

