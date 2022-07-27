Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1.02 billion after no winner Tuesday

By Chris Boyette, CNN

The Mega Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $1.02 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, the lottery said.

“All jurisdictions have reported in, and no one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot. So, the jackpot will roll to $1,025,000,000 for Friday ($602.5 million cash),” lottery spokesperson Marie Kilbane told CNN in an email.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 7, 29, 60, 63, 66 and the Mega Ball 15. The next drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Although no one hit the jackpot Tuesday, some winners claimed big prizes. There were eight tickets that won $1 million each after matching the first five numbers.

And the prize for another winning ticket sold in Ohio matching the first five numbers was $3 million because it included an optional Megaplier purchased for $1 extra.

If there is a winning ticket Friday, the $1.02 billion jackpot will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game’s 20-year history, according to the Mega Millions website.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on October 23, 2018, for a ticket sold in South Carolina, the lottery said. A $1.05 billion jackpot was won by a group of four players in Michigan on January 22, 2021.

Over 24 hours, traffic to the Mega Millions website reached 62 million requests, Kilbane said. There was so much traffic to the Mega Millions website Tuesday night, that soon after the 11 p.m. drawing, the website was down for a time — though it appeared to improve as traffic slowed.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year in Tennessee, California, New York and Minnesota.

