Nearly 1 million people in Michigan put under a boil water advisory due to a main leak

An estimated 935,000 people in 23 communities in the Greater Detroit area were put under a boil water advisory on Saturday after a leak was discovered in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes water from Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to residents, the Great Lakes Water Authority said.

The leak was discovered early on Saturday, according to GLWA. The leak is approximately one mile west of the Lake Huron Water Treatment facility and crews are working to isolate the area so repair work can begin.

GLWA originally issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for the following communities impacted by the break: the Village of Almont, City of Auburn Hills, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Chesterfield Township, Clinton Township, City of Flint, Flint Township, City of Imlay City, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, Mayfield Township, Village of New Haven, Orion Township, City of Pontiac, City of Rochester, City of Rochester Hills, City of Romeo, Shelby Township, City of Sterling Heights, City of Troy, City of Utica, and Washington Township.

Several communities were removed from the list Saturday afternoon, including City of Flint, which has battled water issues since the 2014 water crisis in which lead contaminated water was being pumped into residents’ homes and businesses.

