Judge orders an Iowa teen who killed her alleged rapist to pay his family $150,000 in restitution

An Iowa judge ruled Tuesday that a girl who was 15 when she killed a man she said raped her multiple times must pay his family $150,000 in restitution.

Pieper Lewis, who killed her alleged rapist in 2020, received a deferred judgment from Polk County District Judge David Porter after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Porter ruled that Lewis would receive five years’ probation, serve 200 hours of community service and pay $150,000 in restitution. The deferred judgment means this may be expunged from Lewis’ record.

Iowa law requires the court to sentence offenders to pay $150,000 in restitution if they kill another person.

Lewis pleaded guilty in June 2021 to the killing of Zachary Brooks. According to the plea agreement, Lewis said Brooks, 37, raped her multiple times in 2020.

“I suddenly realized that Mr. Brooks had raped me yet again and was overcome with rage. Without thinking, I immediately grabbed the knife from his nightstand and began stabbing him,” Lewis stated in the plea agreement. “I further acknowledge that the multiple stab wounds that I inflicted upon Mr. Brooks thereafter ultimately resulted in his death.”

In court on Tuesday, Lewis read from a statement.

“My story can change things. My story has changed me,” she said. “The events that took place on that horrific day cannot be changed, as much as I wish I could. That day a combination of complicated actions took place resulting in the death of a person, as well as a stolen innocence of a child.

“As I grow and evolve as a young woman, I feel for the victim’s family. I wish what happened never did. And I truly feel that way. The healing process is inevitable. I repeat, I wish the events that occurred on June 1, 2020 never occurred. But to say there is only one victim of this story is absurd.”

Lewis’ attorney said that he was pleased with the court deferring her sentence.

“We are very thrilled by Judge Porter’s decision in the case. A deferred judgment will allow Pieper to live a full life,” Matt Sheeley told CNN.

“Pieper is extremely grateful for all the love, compassion, and support that she has received. Anyone that has met her immediately falls in love with her,” Sheeley said. “She’s a remarkable young woman who has remarkable courage. And she’s amazed at all the love she’s received — she’s just blown away. We’re all frankly blown away.”

Explaining his decision to order community service Judge Porter said: “The purpose of that, Ms. Lewis, is that you have a story to tell … you should be willing and able to tell that story to other young and vulnerable women in our community. And therefore, you are going to give back … by the way of community service hours.”

Sheeley did not say if they planned to appeal the restitution decision in the case.

A former teacher of Lewis’ is raising money to pay the restitution and for future educational expenses.

