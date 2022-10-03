5 things to know for Oct. 3: Hurricanes, SCOTUS, Brazil, United Airlines, food recall



CNN

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

In 2022, it’s not uncommon to be surrounded by gadgets can turn on your lights, remind you of an appointment or track your sleep. But how far is too far? Some technology experts say Amazon’s new list of updates shows how prevalent surveillance products are in every corner of our homes with the apparent goal of making life a little easier.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has killed at least 76 people in Florida since it made landfall last week as a Category 4 storm, decimating coastal towns and flooding homes. Four others died in storm-related incidents as Ian churned into North Carolina and two died earlier in the week in Cuba. More than 1,600 people have been rescued from the storm’s path in parts of southwest and central Florida since last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said Sunday. Now, as blue skies return, people in Florida are facing the daunting task of rebuilding as they begin to return to unrecognizable communities — many of them still without power or clean drinking water. President Joe Biden is set to travel to Florida this week where he will survey the damage.

2. Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s new term begins today with a slate of historic cases to be decided over the next several months. On Tuesday, the court will hear a challenge to the historic Voting Rights Act that bars voting rules that discriminate on the basis of race. Race will also be a central theme when the court considers affirmative action in college admissions, or whether institutions of higher education can take race into consideration as a factor when admitting applicants. Also notable is the court’s newest member — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — who will take her seat on the bench for oral arguments today. Although Jackson was administered her official oaths last spring, her investiture ceremony sealed her position as the first Black woman on the bench last week.

3. Brazil election

Brazil’s heated presidential election will go to a second round after no candidate got more than more than 50% of the vote. With more than 99% of the vote counted late Sunday, results released by Brazil’s Electoral Superior Court showed left-wing candidate and former President Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva held a slight lead over right-wing incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro — but not enough to cross the threshold to victory. The latest official count put Lula ahead with 48.4% of the vote versus 43.2% for Bolsonaro, a divisive figure often referred to as the “Trump of the Tropics.” This comes after more than 123 million Brazilians waited in long lines to vote in the world’s fourth largest democracy, while another 32 million abstained.

4. United Airlines

United Airlines is suspending service at New York’s JFK Airport, saying its schedule there is too small to remain competitive. In a note shared with CNN Business, the airline said the start of the winter season, when more airlines resume flying to and from JFK, contributed to its “difficult decision.” United has been negotiating with the FAA to acquire additional slots, or takeoff and landing authorizations, at JFK and has been advocating for the agency to update its assessment of the airport’s capacity. But United said these improvements will take time. As for the airline’s employees, United says that the 100 employees who work at JFK won’t lose their jobs and instead be transferred to nearby locations.

5. Cheese recall

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of a possible outbreak of listeria, according to FDA. Affected cheeses were sold at about a dozen major retailers in the US and Mexico between August 1 and September 28, 2022. Retailers who likely sold the recalled cheeses include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods and Whole Foods, the company said. The FDA is advising consumers who may have purchased any of the products to discard them, as well as use extra vigilance in sanitizing any surfaces that may have come into contact with the products.

JUST IN

Svante Pääbo wins Nobel Prize for medicine

Svante Pääbo, a Swedish geneticist, has won the Nobel Prize for medicine. The Nobel Committee said Pääbo “accomplished something seemingly impossible” when he sequenced the first Neanderthal genome and discovered that Homo Sapiens interbred with Neanderthals. Thanks to his work, scientists can compare Neanderthal genomes with the genetic records of living humans today.

HAPPENING LATER

Hurricane Orlene to make landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Orlene is poised to strike Mexico today, bringing heavy rain and the potential for severe flooding to popular resort areas along the west coast. Recent forecasts show the Category 2 storm is heading toward Mazatlán with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the coast of mainland Mexico from Playa Perula to San Blas and from Mazatlán to Bahia Tempehuaya, including the city of Puerto Vallarta.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

See what’s streaming in October

There’s a plethora of fantastic shows and movies to stream this month on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and Hulu. Check out the list here (and yes, it includes some spooky offerings).

Tesla debuts a robot that can dance and water plants

The robot, dubbed Optimus, walked on stage at Tesla’s AI Day, slowly waved at the crowd and gestured with its hands for about one minute. Watch the reveal here.

Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw privately battled cancer twice over the past year

But there’s good news. The former Steelers quarterback and TV analyst said he is now cancer-free and feels like his “old self.”

Beyoncé celebrates the debut of her sister Solange’s ballet composition

Talent runs deep in the Knowles family! Over the weekend, Beyoncé shared this heartfelt post on Instagram about her sister’s latest artistic endeavor.

The world’s largest bobblehead unveiled

A bargain retailer in Pennsylvania says it broke a world record with this 600-pound bobblehead replica of their mascot, towering at over 16 feet.

TODAY’S NUMBER

23

That’s the age of the woman who won the London Marathon on Sunday, making her the youngest person to ever finish in first place. Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw overcame a faceplant during the competition and still completed the race in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 25 seconds. It was the third-fastest time ever in the women’s race, the fastest debut time in history and an Ethiopian record.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“It’s never ever OK to be a racist.”

— Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, when asked about former President Donald Trump’s recent personal attack on Elaine Chao, a notable Asian American in the GOP and his onetime Transportation secretary. In a recent post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump directly ridiculed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Chao, the Kentucky Republican’s spouse, referring to her as the senator’s “China loving wife, Coco Chow!”

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Look over the cliffs of Victoria Falls

This 360-degree video is perhaps the safest way you can experience what it’s like to look over the edge of massive cliffs. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.