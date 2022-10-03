More migrants sent by Texas governor arrive at vice president’s house in Washington

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

A bus carrying 46 migrants from Texas arrived Monday at the US Naval Observatory — home to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence — as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign to provide what he’s described as relief to overwhelmed border communities, an aid group official said.

The 46 migrants — single adults and families — were moved to a nearby church for assistance, said Tatiana Laborde, managing director at SAMU First Response, which has been assisting arriving migrants.

Abbott is one of at least three Republican governors who’ve taken credit for busing or flying migrants north this year to protest the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

Dozens of asylum-seekers last month were left standing outside the gated US Naval Observatory after they were processed by federal immigration authorities and awaiting court dates.

Abbott sent them days after Harris told NBC’s “Meet the Press” she was confident the border was “secure.” Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, at that time called Abbott’s move to send migrants to the vice president’s residence “shameful,” he told CNN.

