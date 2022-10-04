A family of 4 is missing after being ‘taken against their will’ in central California, officials say

By Aya Elamroussi and Taylor Romine, CNN

Police are searching for a suspect they say kidnapped four members of a family in Merced County, California, Monday, investigators said.

The missing family includes 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh as well as the child’s uncle Amandeep Singh, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

The family is believed to have been “taken against their will” while at a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59 in Merced, which is in central California between Modesto and Fresno.

“We have no motivation behind it. We just know they are gone,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said in a video message posted on Facebook.

Warnke implored people to come forward with any information they may have related to the kidnapping, saying there has been no known contact for ransom. “We’ve got evidence to indicate that the individuals involved in this destroyed evidence in an attempt to cover up their tracks,” he added.

“It’s imperative that we get some information on this,” Warnke said. “People are going to be working 24 hours on this until we get a break.”

The suspect is described as a man with a shaved head and was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, the sheriff’s office said. He is considered armed and dangerous, officials added.

CNN has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.