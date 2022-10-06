Man who allegedly stabbed FDNY EMT to death is indicted on murder and weapons charges

By Rob Frehse, CNN

The man who allegedly stabbed to death an on-duty emergency medical technician with the Fire Department of New York was indicted on murder and weapons charges, the Queens District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Peter Zisopoulos, 34, was charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree in the death of Alison Russo-Elling, a 25-year-veteran of the FDNY, according to court records and officials.

He stabbed Russo-Elling, 61, repeatedly before fleeing and barricading himself at his nearby residence, New York City Police Department Chief James Essig said at a press conference on September 29.

Members of the NYPD’s Hostage Negotiating Team and Emergency Services Unit talked Zisopoulos out of his apartment and took him into custody, Essig said.

“This is a tragic case and a devastating loss for the family as well as our City,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a press release. “FDNY EMS Captain Alison Russo-Elling spent her 25-year career helping others in their time of need. Now, her family mourns her passing.”

