Oregon police warn public of multiple ‘explosive’ hand grenades washing up on the beach shore in Newport area

Police in Newport, Oregon have issued a warning to the public about multiple explosive hand grenades washing up on the shore of a beach.

On Tuesday, officers were dispatched after receiving multiple reports of explosive hand grenades washing up on the shore of a beach in Newport, Oregon, the Newport Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday.

The department said in its statement officers responded to reports of three separate devices which appeared to have washed ashore on the beach in the Newport area between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate beach.

The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad responded and seized the devices, the department said.

The hand grenades are white in color and have a label attached to them which reads “Warning Explosive.” The type of device is a Simulator Hand Grenade M116A, which is stated on the label, according to police.

Newport police are warning the public not to handle or attempt to move the device if they encounter one, but to call the police to report where the hand grenade is located.

CNN has contacted the Newport Police Department for comment but did not immediately hear back.

