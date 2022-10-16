Start your week smart: Snow crabs, China, Russia, Mexico, January 6

By Andrew Torgan, CNN

How much would you pay for a pair of old and dirty Levi’s jeans? A couple of bucks? Maybe $10 or $20 if they were really cool? Well, brace yourself … A pair of Levi’s from the 1880s that were found in an abandoned mine recently sold at auction for more than $87,000.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of the crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years.

• Chinese leader Xi Jinping today opened the 20th Party Congress, where he is poised to break with tradition and take on a third term as party chief — paving the way for potential lifelong rule.

• Two gunmen opened fire on Russian military recruits at a training ground in Russia’s Belgorod region Saturday, killing at least 11 people and wounding another 15, Russia’s state news agency TASS reports

• Mexican authorities are searching for gunmen who killed at least 12 people and injured three more after opening fire in a bar in central Mexico on Saturday evening.

• Documents provided by the Secret Service to the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection show that the agency and its law enforcement partners were aware of social media posts that contained violent language and threats aimed at lawmakers prior to the attack on the US Capitol.

The week ahead

Monday

A new FDA rule change goes into effect that allows people with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy hearing aids directly from a store or online — without a prescription. This change could result in savings of about $2,800 a pair, the FDA estimates. Watch CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explain what this means for the millions of Americans who could benefit from wearing hearing aids but have never used them.

And if you were among the many who filed for an extension on your federal income tax return on April 18, your six months are up. Remember that even with an extension, you could still be subject to a late payment penalty unless you paid off your balance in full by the original filing date.

Tuesday

October 18 marks the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act, which was enacted to “restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the Nation’s waters.” The act extends to “all navigable waters” and prohibits individuals without permits from discharging pollutants into those waters — but the exact definition of such waters remains unclear. The EPA is currently facing a challenge in the Supreme Court over its authority to protect wetlands under the Clean Water Act.

Wednesday

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be deposed in a defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist who accused Trump of raping her in a department store in the mid 1990s. A federal judge last week rejected Trump’s attempt to pause his deposition, saying his efforts to delay the case are “inexcusable.” Trump has denied the allegations.

Friday

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon — who was found guilty in July of two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol — is set to be sentenced. He faces a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail, according to federal law. Bannon is also facing New York state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an alleged online scheme to raise money for the construction of a wall along the southern US border. He has pleaded not guilty.

Hear more about America’s mental health crisis

In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN Medical Correspondent Dr. Tara Narula breaks down a new survey from CNN in partnership with the Kaiser Family Foundation, which finds that nine out of 10 adults believe that there’s a mental health crisis in the US today. We explore what’s driving that sentiment, the possible solutions, and why an influential task force has recommended screening children ages 8 and older for anxiety. Listen here.

Photos of the week

Check out more moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

Music

Superstar singer and songwriter Taylor Swift drops her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” on Friday. Here’s a little preview of what fans can expect.

TV and streaming

Season 11 of FX’s popular anthology series “American Horror Story” premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. In “American Horror Story: NYC” ( or “AHS: NYC” for short), mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. Meanwhile, a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline. Watch the trailer at your own peril…

If you’d prefer something a little lighter, yet with a Halloween bite, “The School for Good and Evil” arrives on Netflix Wednesday — featuring an all-star cast that includes Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Patti LuPone and Michelle Yeoh, among many others.

In theaters

Friday is shaping up to be a battle between “The Rock” and two of “Ocean’s Eleven.”

“Black Adam,” the latest chapter in the DC Extended Universe, stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Teth Adam, who “was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam.” (“Black Adam” is being released by Warner Bros., which is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“Ticket to Paradise” features co-stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts as ex-spouses who team up to try and stop their daughter from getting married in Bali to a man she’s just met.

What’s happening in sports

Basketball

The 2022-23 NBA Season gets underway Tuesday with the Boston Celtics hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in the first game, and the reigning league champions Golden State Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game. The Warriors have won four titles in the last eight seasons.

Baseball

The MLB postseason continues later today when the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, which begins Wednesday. Game 1 of the National League Championship Series is set for Tuesday, with the San Diego Padres hosting the Philadelphia Phillies.

Quiz time!

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 14% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

‘Shake It Off’

With six nominations heading into next month’s American Music Awards and a new album dropping on Friday, why not kick off your Sunday with Taylor Swift’s 2014 hit single? And if you absolutely hate this song, well, you already know what they say… (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.