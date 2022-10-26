Former Nevada county official pleads not guilty in stabbing death of Las Vegas reporter

By Kacey Cherry and Raja Razek, CNN

A former county official in Nevada entered a not guilty plea Wednesday in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative journalist last month.

Robert Telles, who was the public administrator for Clark County, is charged with murder in the death of Jeff German, who was found stabbed to death outside his home September 2, police said.

Telles was arrested days later in connection with German’s death.

Prosecutors charged Telles with murder and on Wednesday told CNN they will not seek the death penalty. Telles is due back in court November 2.

CNN has reached out to the Clark County District Attorney’s office and Telles’ attorney for comment.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Clark County court in September, Telles, 45, allegedly stabbed German “multiple times about the body.” Authorities believe Telles was “lying in wait” for German, noting the killing to be “wilfull, deliberate and premediated.”

DNA found underneath German’s fingernails and surveillance footage helped police link Telles to the killing, authorities have said.

German, 69, had been working on a story about Telles the week he was killed, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He had also previously reported that Telles created a hostile work environment and carried on an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Telles denied the reports.

Telles lost his bid for reelection in a June primary. In a hearing this month, a judge granted Clark County’s motion seeking to have him removed from office.

