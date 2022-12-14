2 police officers shot and killed in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

By Matt Phillips, CNN

Two police officers were shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

The two officers received a call for service at a Motel 6 on Highway 90, according to a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The officers encountered a woman who shot both officers before turning the gun on herself.

One officer died on the scene and the second officer was taken to the hospital but later died.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

