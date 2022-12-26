City of Jackson, Mississippi, issues boil water notice as cold weather likely caused breaks in the troubled system

By Hannah Sarisohn, CNN

The city of Jackson, Mississippi, has issued a citywide boil water notice as the troubled system lost pressure due to line breaks likely caused by the weather, according to a statement from the city.

The notice follows widespread problems in the fall with water pressure and brown water spewing from faucets and in toilets. Residents have been warning of the problems for years.

Last year, in February, a ferocious winter storm swept through parts of Mississippi, including the capital, and ruptured pipes and left tens of thousands of residents without water for weeks.

City officials said crews are working to find and repair the line breaks from this Christmas weekend.

The city, which issued the boil water notice Sunday, said some areas may be experiencing low pressure. Even if pressure is restored, the city said to still boil water until further notice.

The city asked citizens to turn off running faucets on Sunday afternoon while temperatures are above freezing. The city also asked residents to check their businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes.

“We thank you in advance for your help and understanding. We understand the timing is terrible. Please know that we hate to issue the notice during the Christmas holiday,” according to the statement.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued an emergency order in August after major operational failures at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant caused widespread problems with the city’s water system.

Jackson has long faced issues with its water system. Residents and activists point to years of systemic neglect as one of the main drivers. Some city leaders have blamed the state for not answering their calls for assistance with upgrading the decrepit water system.

CNN’s Claire Colbert, Nicquel Terry Ellis and Brandon Tensley contributed to this report.