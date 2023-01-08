Avalanche kills 1 person and leaves another missing in Colorado county’s 2nd deadly avalanche of the season

By Tina Burnside, CNN

Recovery efforts will resume Sunday for a missing snowmobiler believed to be buried in the Colorado mountains after an avalanche that has already claimed the life of one person, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Unfortunately, this is the second fatal avalanche that we have experienced this season in Grand County,” Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims.”

Emergency personnel responded to a report of two snomobilers buried in an avalanche Saturday afternoon on Corona Pass, in the area of Mount Epworth/Pumphouse Lake near the town of Winter Park in unincorporated Grand County, authorities said.

First responders, along with nearby citizens, recovered one of the snowmobilers — a 58-year-old man from northern Colorado, the sheriff’s office said.

Despite emergency resuscitation efforts, this victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responders were unable to find the second buried male and were forced to retreat from the area due to weather and safety concerns, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office, Grand County Search and Rescue and the local coroner’s office have been in contact with the next of kin for both people who were trapped in the avalanche.

The coroner will release the deceased person’s identity and cause of death when appropriate, the sheriff’s office said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Melissa Alonso and Holly Yan contributed to this report.