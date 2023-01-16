5 things to know for January 16: MLK Day, Storms, Nepal plane crash, Biden, Ukraine

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

In many corners of the US, people are hunkering down in their homes and layering on their clothes amid a bout of severe winter weather. Meanwhile, residents of the world’s coldest city say they still manage to get outside for work and errands, even though temperatures have plunged to an unimaginable -58 degrees Fahrenheit.

1. MLK Day

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday celebrating the birthday of the civil rights leader who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. Preaching a message of nonviolent resistance, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. became enshrined in American culture as the leading voice of the civil rights movement. On Sunday, President Joe Biden delivered remarks from Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, becoming the first sitting president to deliver a Sunday sermon from the historic church where King served as pastor until his assassination in 1968. In honor of MLK Day, many government agencies, post offices, banks and corporate offices will be closed. US National Parks are waiving entrance fees today, and many people are also expected to flock to his memorial sites to pause and remember his legacy.

2. Storms

Californians are preparing for another round of rain today, with up to 3 inches of rainfall expected in areas already too saturated to absorb more water. Flood watches are in place this morning for around 8 million people in coastal California, including the Bay Area. A slight risk for excessive rain and flooding also covers a large chunk of Southern California at least through the morning, forecasts show. The relentless string of storms has prompted thousands of evacuations across the state and left at least 19 dead in recent weeks. “We have lost too much — too many people to these storms and in these waters,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement on Saturday. Luckily, a much-needed stretch of dry weather is expected to begin on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

3. Nepal plane crash

At least 68 people were killed Sunday when an aircraft went down in Nepal, a government official said. A total of 72 people were on board the Yeti Airlines flight en route from the capital of Kathmandu to Pokhara, the country’s second-most populous city. Four others remain missing — but local officials said that the chance of finding survivors was “extremely low.” The crash is the worst air disaster in the Himalayan nation in 30 years. It is also the third-worst aviation accident in Nepal’s history, according to data from the Aviation Safety Network. The plane’s black box, which records flight data, was recovered today and will be handed to the civil aviation authority, officials said. Various government authorities are now investigating the cause of the crash.

4. Biden

The White House is facing increasing criticism for its lack of transparency related to the recent discovery of classified documents found at President Biden’s personal residence and a private office from his time as vice president. The initial batch of documents was found at his former private office on November 2 — days before the midterm elections — but not revealed to the public until last week. The classified material included some top secret files with the “sensitive compartmentalized information” designation, which is used for highly sensitive information obtained from intelligence sources. Many Republicans are now comparing Biden’s case to the Trump probe, including House Oversight chair James Comer, who told CNN he is asking for more documents and communications related to the searches of Biden’s homes and other locations linked to the president’s aides.

5. Ukraine

A Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Dnipro, Ukraine, killed at least 40 people, Ukrainian officials said today, after explosions were heard across the country. Regional authorities said 39 people, including 14 children, had been rescued so far and 46 people remain missing. Russia’s latest strikes appeared to target critical infrastructure across Ukraine, as the Kremlin continues its efforts to limit the country’s ability to heat and power itself in the middle of winter. Damage to power infrastructure from the wave of strikes has led to emergency power cuts today in most regions across Ukraine, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Critics Choice Awards 2023

Brendan Fraser picked up the award for Best Actor for his role in “The Whale.” See who else won at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

This woman is riding around the world with her German shepherd

View photos of the traveling duo here! They’re currently 10 months into their epic motorcycle ride around the world.

Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open due to a knee injury

The 27-year-old fan favorite told reporters he is “extremely disappointed” to miss the Grand Slam event currently underway in Melbourne.

SpaceX’s most powerful rocket nails synchronized landing

The company’s Falcon Heavy rocket put on a dramatic show during Sunday’s launch. View a drone shot of the landing here.

Kobe Bryant’s iconic Lakers Jersey expected to fetch millions at auction

The signed jersey was worn by the five-time NBA champion more than 25 times during the 2007-2008 season. It’s also the same jersey Bryant wore in this iconic photo.

TODAY’S NUMBER

7

That’s how many days an American wrongfully detained in Iran will go without eating in an attempt to get President Biden to take notice of US detainees there. The hunger strike, launched today by Siamak Namazi, marks seven years since he was left behind in a prisoner swap that brought other Americans home.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“It appears that the only motive to this was a minor altercation.”

— Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, issuing a statement after a University of Alabama basketball player was charged with murder over the weekend. Darius Miles, a 21-year-old junior at the university, was allegedly involved in a shooting near the campus on Sunday that left a 23-year-old woman dead, law enforcement said. He has been removed from the team and is being held without bond.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Playing instruments made from ice

This unique orchestra is comprised entirely of ice instruments and puts on concerts in igloos. (Click here to view)

